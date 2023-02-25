GDA seeks briefing on digital census

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sindh Assembly on Friday questioned the authenticity of fresh digital census in the province and sought a briefing for the lawmakers on the issue.

Nand Kumar Goklani of the GDA, on a call attention notice, asked the government for its plan as to how it is going to brief the members of the Sindh Assembly on the new census. He told the legislature that the public is also concerned about the new head count in Sindh, as they are unaware about the digital census. He warned that his party will not accept the “forced” census.

“Over five million people are residing in Sindh,” he showed concerns and questioned that why a CNIC condition for head count has been removed. “It is the matter of life and death for Sindh,” he said and demanded for a briefing to the legislators. In response, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah termed the census an “important” issue. He said that his party has always voiced over census with a clear accent.

“This is an issue of entire country,” he said that his party will never let any injustice to Sindh. He agreed that the government will hold a briefing for the assembly members in this connection.

