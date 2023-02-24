AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
MLCF 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
NETSOL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
OGDC 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.75%)
PPL 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.68%)
PRL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.34%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
BR100 4,075 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,384 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.22%)
KSE100 40,846 Increased By 7.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,393 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 08:49am
Follow us

BEIJING: China wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from getting out of control, noting that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict, a position paper from the Chinese foreign ministry released on Friday said.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation.

“Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control,” the statement said.

US announces $2bn security aid to Ukraine: White House official

The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate on more help for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled he will double down on the Ukraine conflict, despite major battlefield defeats in the past year, and has raised the spectre of nuclear weapons, announcing plans to deploy the new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

“Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought,” the China statement said. “We oppose development, use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.”

Putin on Thursday hailed “new frontiers” in ties between Moscow and Beijing and signalled China’s leader Xi Jinping would visit. Xi is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday.

The United States is concerned by greater alignment between China and Russia.

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia’s war effort, the White House said.

In its position, China said unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue and that “they only create new problems.”

“China opposes unilateral sanctions unauthorised by the U.N. Security Council. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against other countries.”

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

Read more stories