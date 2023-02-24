AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
Details of Toshakhana articles will soon be available online, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023
Follow us

LAHORE: The federal government on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that the details of the Toshakhana articles since 2002 will soon be available online.

A section officer of the cabinet division on February 21 had produced the sealed record of the Toshakhana articles from 2002 onwards.

Earlier, a law officer explained to the court that the details of the buyers/retainers of the Toshakhana gifts would be uploaded on the government’s website after being declassified.

He said, “The names of the foreign dignitaries who gave the gifts would not be disclosed”.

The court, however, directed the law officer to submit the sealed record of the remaining period in his chamber along with the names of the foreign dignitaries who donated the gifts.

The court adjourned to March 13 the hearing a petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

On a court query about the availability of the Toshakhana record before 2002, law officer told that the record relating to the period from 1947 to 2002 was not computerized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

