Balochistan minister Khetran sent on judicial remand

QUETTA: Rejecting request by police for a 10-day physical remand of Balochistan’s Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, a court on Thursday sent him to the lockup on a 10-day judicial remand instead.

Earlier, the minister was produced in the court amid tight security. Khetran had been arrested on Wednesday (February 22, 2023) in connection with the murder of three persons.

According to a police official, he was arrested in the DIG Police Office Quetta when he appeared before DIG in the afternoon.

“Khetran is accused of murdering three people of Marri tribe, a woman and her two sons and that is why he has been taken into custody,” police said, as the protesters continued their sit-in in Quetta for the second consecutive day demanding justice.

In an utterly inhuman and woeful incident, three bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district on Monday. The relatives of the deceased blamed the provincial minister for the killings.

According to reports, Khan Mohammed, a local, used to work as a bodyguard of Abdul Rehman Khetran. But after developing some differences with the Sardar he fled from Barkhan but his family was held hostage by the minister.

Khan Mohammad’s wife released a video message and pleaded for her family’s release from the private jail of Khetran. Previously, she had also said that she and her daughter were routinely sexually assaulted by Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Earlier on Thursday, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district were rescued by the security forces.

45-year-old Giran Naz, 18-year-old Farzana and 12-year-old Imran were rescued from the mountainous area of Sibi range Kohlu, while 19-year-old Abdul Hameed was rescued from Daki by the Levies Force. Later, forces also rescued 15-year-old Ghaffar and 11-year-old Sattar.

The post-mortem of the girl, whose dead body was found from a well in Barkhan incident, has also been completed. According to sources the murdered person was not 45-year-old Giran Naz but a 17-year-old girl who is yet to be identified while two sons of Mohammad Khan Marri are said to be among the murdered.

Police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz said that one of the bodies found in the well was that of a girl aged between 17 and 18 years, adding that the victim was sexually abused and tortured. Three bullets were fired on the deceased girl’s head while acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide her identity.