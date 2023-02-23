AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Feb 23, 2023
National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Odagiri Toshio Consul General of Japan in Karachi

Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
TEXT: On this auspicious occasion of His Majesty the Emperor's 63rd birthday, I am pleased to offer my greetings to the people of Pakistan.

Last year Pakistan suffered large-scale devastation due to unprecedented flooding in the country with many precious lives lost. In response to this natural disaster, Government of Japan provided various forms of assistance - including emergency grant - and I would like to reaffirm Japan’s commitment to see a swift recovery of the affected areas as we will continue to support the people and Government of Pakistan in their rehabilitation efforts.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1952, Pakistan and Japan have maintained close and friendly relations. Presently around 80 Japanese companies operate in Pakistan in various sectors, 57 of which are located in Sindh and Balochistan provinces under the jurisdiction of the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi. Over the years, Japanese businesses along with Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), have contributed significantly to the promotion of economic relations between the two countries and the development of Pakistan.

On the cultural front, many events overdue since pandemic have been gradually resumed. The mural project at the NICH Hospital in Karachi held in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Cultural Association-Sindh (PJCA), international photo exhibition in cooperation with the Pakistan Photojournalists Association, film festival by the Japan Foundation, and exhibition of contemporary prints from the 1970s, all helped to bring Japanese cultural charm to the people of Pakistan. We plan to hold diverse events this year to expand exchanges with various communities, especially with the younger generation whom we see as the future of Japan-Pakistan relations. I look forward to having you join us in our upcoming events this year as well.

In the midst of this steady expansion of exchange between our two countries, I would like to congratulate PJCA for receiving the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation last October, and Chairman PJBF Mr. Kalim Farooqui, upon receiving the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from His Majesty the Emperor this February. Many of our friends have been conferred this decoration from the Emperor, and I am glad that our dear friends in Pakistan have been widely recognized in both countries for their contribution towards the promotion of bilateral relationship.

In conclusion, I pray for Their Majesties a long and healthy life, and I sincerely hope to see the Japan-Pakistan friendship further strengthen in years to come, and wish the people of Pakistan progress and happiness.

Odagiri Toshio National Foundation Day Of Japan

