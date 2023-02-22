Bodies of woman, sons found inwell in Barkhan: Balochistan govt forms JIT

BARKHAN, BALOCHISTAN: Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons have been recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, police said Tuesday.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were gunned down, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

The officials said that they shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Barkhan where they were identified.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister. As per the victims’ relative five more persons were still present in the private prison.

However, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the brutal murders in Barkhan and expressed sorrow and condolence to the affected family. He ordered the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT).

The provincial government’s spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that the culprits behind the Barkhan murders will face strict penalties. She said that the investigation report will be sent to the concerned officials.

Shah said that the Barkhan murders were extremely painful and condemnable and the incident is against the Balochistan traditions.

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he has been residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Khetran ruled out the impression that every Sardar or Nawab has a private prison in their strongholds.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.