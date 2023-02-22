AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bodies of woman, sons found inwell in Barkhan: Balochistan govt forms JIT

NNI Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
Follow us

BARKHAN, BALOCHISTAN: Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons have been recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, police said Tuesday.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were gunned down, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

The officials said that they shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Barkhan where they were identified.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister. As per the victims’ relative five more persons were still present in the private prison.

However, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the brutal murders in Barkhan and expressed sorrow and condolence to the affected family. He ordered the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT).

The provincial government’s spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that the culprits behind the Barkhan murders will face strict penalties. She said that the investigation report will be sent to the concerned officials.

Shah said that the Barkhan murders were extremely painful and condemnable and the incident is against the Balochistan traditions.

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he has been residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Khetran ruled out the impression that every Sardar or Nawab has a private prison in their strongholds.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Balochistan govt Khan Muhammad Marri

Comments

1000 characters

Bodies of woman, sons found inwell in Barkhan: Balochistan govt forms JIT

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories