AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Feb 21, 2023
Markets

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

  • Currency records depreciation of 0.24% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 03:44pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee’s five-session appreciation run came to an end on Tuesday, as the currency settled with a marginal decline of 0.24% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 262.51 against the US dollar, a fall of Re0.63. The currency has depreciated 21.6% during the ongoing fiscal year against the greenback.

The Pakistani rupee had continued its upward momentum against the US dollar on Monday, settling at 261.88 an appreciation of Re0.94 or 0.36%.

In a key development, the National Assembly on Monday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, proposing additional taxes and duties of Rs170 billion to meet the understanding reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its Extended Fund Facility.

In his winding-up speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said his economic team held talks with the IMF to revive the programme, during which it agreed to take some tough decisions for streamlining the deteriorating condition of the economy.

Internationally, the US dollar was parked below recent peaks on Tuesday, as a three-week rally faded and traders waited on economic data to figure on whether it’s warranted to push the dollar up any further.

Strong US labour data and sticky inflation have raised U.S. rate expectations and supported the dollar’s rally so far this month - Tuesday’s European and U.S. manufacturing data and Friday’s core PCE price index will guide the next steps.

The US dollar index has climbed three weeks in a row for a gain of about 1.7% through February so far, but has steadied at 103.86, down from a six-week high of 104.67 hit on Friday.

The Brent crude benchmark fell on Tuesday as fears that a global economic slowdown would reduce fuel demand prompted investors to take profits on the previous day’s gains.

