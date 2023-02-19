Russian assets worth around $5.7bn sanctioned in Germany

BERLIN: Russian assets worth around 5.32 billion euros ($5.69 billion) have been sanctioned in Germany over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, the German finance ministry was cited as saying by Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The newspaper report said the assets belong to Russian entities such the Russian central bank, companies and individuals on the European Union sanctions list. The ministry did not give the value of assets belonging to so-called oligarchs that were frozen, Welt am Sonntag said.

The paper said a new central authority for implementing sanctions is still being set up, citing the ministry, with 36 staff already working there and more being hired.