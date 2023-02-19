Ali J Hamdani removed: SNGPL gives additional charge of MD to Amer Tufail

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the state-owned gas company, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) removed Ali J Hamdani as managing director (MD) and gave additional charge of MD to Amer Tufail.

The BoD in their 600th meeting held on Saturday has passed the resolution: “That Ali J Hamdani, shall cease to exercise any of his powers as MD, with immediate effect till the Board, and/or committee appointed by it, expeditiously completes its review of the matters discussed in the meeting and the board finally takes, a decision with respect the future of the MD, and in this respect the Board also hereby revokes the power of attorney in his favor till further orders and delegates the power of attorney to M Amer Tufail, DMD(S), being the senior most officer with immediate effect.”

It is not the first time that Tufail is given the acting charge of the SNGPL. In previous government of the PTI, he also enjoyed the acting charge when SNGPL overbilled the gas consumers.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) already expressed dissatification over the performance of the SNGPL MD and the chairperson SNGPL Board. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought the reason why the gas company failed to achieve the target of reducing UFG in three years and asked the Petroleum Division to take action against the SNGPL administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023