AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

200 PTI workers to get arrested voluntarily on 22nd: Ejaz Ch

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: On the first day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘jail bharo’ (volunteer arrest) movement on Wednesday (February 22), 200 party workers and around seven PTI legislators and leaders would voluntarily present themselves for arrest to the authorities.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan a few days ago announced the launching of the movement to protest against the violations of the Constitution and press the coalition government to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, PTI senior leader and the focal person of ‘jail bharo’ movement, Ejaz Chaudhary said that thousands of their party workers would gather at Faisal Chowk and the PTI volunteers would give their arrests. “No one was exempted from the movement, including the PTI Chairman; the party would decide who would give their arrests from which city and at what day,” he added.

“As per the schedule, the PTI activists would give arrests in Peshawar on February 23, in Rawalpindi on February 24, in Multan on February 25, in Gujranwala on February 26, in Sargodha on February 27, in Sahiwal on February 28 and in Faisalabad on February 29. After this, a new schedule would be given for the movement,” he added.

The PTI leader averred that they would stage a sit-in if the authorities did not put them behind bars. “It would be a peaceful protest against the government’s oppression and we would not resort to any kind of violence,” he added.

According to him, the movement is aimed at stopping the violation of the Constitution and fundamental rights in the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan and the current government were refusing to implement the Constitution and the court decisions by not holding elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies. At this time, the 90-day period in Punjab has all most expired while the KP Governor who signed a summary for the dissolution of the KP Assembly was not giving a date for the fresh elections.

While condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi, he said that the cause for the recent wave of terrorism in the country was the poor policy of the incumbent rulers; “this was not the outcome of a deal with a terrorist outfit”.

To a question on the alleged pressure tactic on judges, he said that Federal Interior Minister should resign and should be arrested for defaming the judiciary and judges, adding that the Sharif family always had an attitude of either buying judges or attacking the courts. “They have a habit of dictating the judges to get favourable decisions,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Jail Bharo Tehreek Ejaz Chaudhary

Comments

1000 characters

200 PTI workers to get arrested voluntarily on 22nd: Ejaz Ch

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories