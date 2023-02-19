AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
MNA Shaghufta Jumani inaugurates Pink People’s Bus Service in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
HYDERABAD: With the efforts of the Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, a Pink People’s Bus Service equipped with modern travel facilities for the women of Hyderabad was inaugurated by MNA Shaghufta Jumani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Technology Tanzila Qambrani and Secretary Transport Sindh Abdul Haleem Shaikh at SRTC Bus Terminal Qasimabad on Saturday.

MD Mass Transit Zubair Ahmed Channa, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Surhan Ijaz Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, women from PPP ladies wing and social organizations attended the inaugural ceremony.

On this occasion MNA Shaghufta Jumani talking to media persons said that the launch of Pink People’s Bus Service by the Sindh government was a very good step. She said that PPP’s Sindh Government after Karachi and Sukkur had inaugurated Pink People’s Bus Service in Hyderabad and now women in Hyderabad could avail modern travel facilities through Pink People’s Bus Service in Hyderabad.

She informed that two Pink Buses would be run from Hyder Chowk to Hatri Bypass through which women going to colleges, schools and offices could travel in Pink Buses. She said that special seats had also been arranged for differently-able women in the bus.

Later, Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh talking to the media persons said that very soon the routes of the Pink People’s Bus Service would be increased for which planning was being done. Replying a question he said that the bus fare would be Rs50 adding that the Pink People’s Bus would pass through Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Pathan Colony, Central Jail, Hala Naka, Isra Hospital and would reach its final destination Hatri Bypass.

