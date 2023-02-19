AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National harmony needed to uproot terrorism, says minister

APP Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said national harmony was needed to uproot the monster of terrorism but Imran Khan’s lust for power was creating hurdles in achieving that.

Talking to a private media channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) avoided building a national consensus against terrorism by refusing to participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) called in the wake of Police Lines Peshawar tragedy. While condemning the Karachi terror attack, the minister said the time has come to move beyond condemnation against terrorism.

The government’s top priority was to control terrorism and deal with the economic crisis and it had kept all political differences and instability aside to achieve those endeavours. Answering a query, the minister said Jail Bharo Tahreek should not be for workers only. Imran Khan advised all party workers to surrender themselves for the Jail Bharo Tehreek, but he himself was hiding in his home and calling his workers to reach Zaman Park and save him (from arrest), Khawaja added.

He said, “Instead of getting pre-arrest bail and whining to the media, Imran should put his words into practice for the honor of politics.”

PTI Imran Khan Khawaja Muhammad Asif National harmony

Comments

1000 characters

National harmony needed to uproot terrorism, says minister

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories