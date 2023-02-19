AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Singapore Airlines appoints Gerry’s as its sales agent

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
ISLAMABAD: Singapore Airlines (SIA), the flag carrier of the Republic of Singapore has appointed Gerry’s International as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Pakistan. The announcement was made at an event held recently, attended by industry professionals, representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other government departments, corporate sector senior management and others.

Singapore Airlines will currently be an offline carrier operating through its two online gateway cities of Dubai and Colombo. SIA’s partnership with Gerry’s International, which is Pakistan’s leading aviation and travel services company, offers it a stronger footprint in Pakistan, allowing customers to interact with the airline through a trusted intermediary. Gerry’s International role is to promote Singapore Airlines in Pakistan and provide offices with SQ branding as well as provide support in different areas, from sales, reservations and ticketing, marketing and office administration.

Ranked as one of the best carriers for 2022, Singapore Airlines is a brand in itself. As the world’s most awarded airline, its commitment to service excellence and cabin products is well known. Moreover, Singapore Airlines operates out of its main hub at Changi Airport, Singapore, which is a destination in itself. The Singapore Airlines Group network covers more than 100 destinations worldwide. Some of the destinations of special interest for Pakistani travellers will be Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Australia, USA and Canada.

Expressing his views on the development at the Soft Launch event, K Aswin, General Manager, Gulf & Middle East, Singapore Airlines, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Gerry’s to continue to develop and expand our presence in the Pakistan market. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Pakistan to enjoy the uniquely Singapore Airlines service, experience and products.”

Adding his commendation for SIA, Arshad Wali Muhammad Group Director, Gerry’s Group said, “Gerry’s is honoured to partner with Singapore Airlines and represent it as its GSA in Pakistan. SIA has a reputation of being a trendsetter and Industry Challenger, with continuous innovation as the key driver. At Gerry’s, we highly value the brand of SIA, and similarly SIA has recognized the strong brand position of Gerry’s, and hence we are looking forward to a long and productive collaboration.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CAA GSA Singapore Airlines SIA Gerry’s International

