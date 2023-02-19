AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Burden on national exchequer: Govt advised to sell loss-making SOEs to businessmen

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has said that the government is spending billions of rupees every year to bailout the loss-making State Owned Entities (SOEs) including PIA, Pakistan Steel, Pakistan Railways and Discos, which showed that these entities are a big burden on the national exchequer and stressed that the government should privatise these entities to big businessmen of the country that would reduce government expenditure, improve the performance of these organisations and enable the country to decrease its debt. He said this while addressing as chief guest at a dinner reception hosted by Zahid Rafiq, Secretary General, Islamabad Estate Agents Association.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that there are many reputed businessmen in the country who have the financial capacity and capability to turn the loss-making SOEs into profit generating organisations and emphasised that the government should handover these SOEs to them on the condition that they would pay off all the debts of the country within 10 years and after that these SOEs should be transferred to their name.

He said that deregulation and privatisation of banking and telecom sectors have made significant improvement in their performance and these two sectors are paying billions of rupees in taxes to the government. He said that the best option of transforming loss-making SOEs into profit-generating entities is privatisation.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former president ICCI speaking on the occasion, said that rising debt servicing obligations are consuming a major share of our total revenue due to which the country is unable to spend more on development and public welfare projects. He said that Pakistan cannot achieve sustainable economic development without controlling the rising debt burden.

He stressed that the government should make policies to control debt and reduce non-development expenditures. He called upon the business community to work hard to promote trade and exports in order to improve the economy.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former president ICCI said that running business entities is the job of the government. Therefore, he stressed that the government should focus on improving the regulatory framework for commercial organisation and reduce its footprint in the business field by handing over the loss-making organisations to the private sector.

Sardar Tahir President, Zahid Rafiq Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association and others also spoke on the occasion and emphasised that the government should adopt austerity measures and reduce all unnecessary expenditure to overcome fiscal and current account deficits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA ICCI SOEs Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Zahid Rafiq

Comments

1000 characters

Burden on national exchequer: Govt advised to sell loss-making SOEs to businessmen

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories