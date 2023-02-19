Govt determined to bring economic stability, says governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the government was committed to bring economic stability in the country and resume the journey of development.

“The country needs a strong economic base at this time for which we all have to play due role,” the governor said while visiting the stalls set up by various industries at the ‘Made in Sahiwal Expo 2023’ organized by the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce at the Hockey Stadium today.

The governor maintained that the country is facing many challenges at present, and the government is striving to bring the people out of this crisis. He said the business community is standing with the government even in this difficult time which is appreciable thing. “No business activity is small, all types of businesses contribute to the development of country,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023