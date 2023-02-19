Sindh governor, Punjab CM seek promotion of inter-provincial harmony

LAHORE: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office Saturday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

Caretaker CM strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured. He appreciated that the Karachi Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army undertook timely action and consigned the terrorists to their logical end. “We will have to set aside our mutual differences by uniting together in order to eradicate the menace of terrorism adding that a handful of nefarious elements cannot sabotage peace of our country,” the CM said. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori acknowledged that the Karachi Police and Rangers bravely failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists and sent them to hell. “We will have to move forward with unity in order to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

Moreover, the CM chaired the Punjab Safe Cities Authority meeting at CM Office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth Rs 1.42 billion was reviewed. The programme for the installation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service structure and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled.

While addressing the meeting, the CM said that PSL is monitored through 550 special cameras adding that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PSL.

