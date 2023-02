Alvi says all stakeholders should mount joint efforts to ease economic crisis

HYDERABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the implementation of the Constitution was the solution to all problems and all stakeholders must sit together to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

He expressed these views while addressing the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI)’s programme and a conference themed, “Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai, Tum Ho Pasban Iske,” here on Saturday.

Dr Alvi said the economic condition of the country was not so good, but the solution of all these problems lies in the continuity of democracy.

“The IMF is a lending institution and before giving money, it wants to see how we will repay that amount, therefore, it enforces discipline so that other lenders and friendly countries also lend us,” Alvi maintained.

He said solar was the cheapest source of energy in the country.

“We can meet our energy needs by generating abundant electricity through solar technology.”

He said oil lobby kept us away from Thar coal, making us to waste 10 to 15 years before benefiting from it.

While giving credit to the former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr Alvi said due to his efforts, Pakistan was able to launch nuclear programme which enabled us to generate electricity from nuclear sources and got a 40 to 50 years umbrella.

Referring to the food abundance, the president said we need to work in that regard through Agriculture University Tandojam and other research institutes.

He said the Netherlands is a country which is 16 times smaller than Pakistan, but it is the second largest food exporter in the world.

He also urged agriculturalists to go to Faisalabad and the Arid University and conduct research on low-water consuming crops to achieve the goal of food security.

President Alvi said the government was duty bound, but in the industry sector, the industrialists have to make the ways themselves and all stakeholders should do their own work for achieving shared goals.

He termed IT and the Textile as potential sectors for enhancing exports of the country and urged the industrialists to pay more attention to both these sectors.

He also suggested the business community to engage more women in trade and business activities as no sector will flourish without their full participation.

He said there was a shortage of human resources all over the world and we should fill this gap by providing training to the youth.

He said that IT was the only sector where our females can work at home and they may be able to work not only for the country but also for the industry of the whole world through the internet.

He also referred to the Prime Minister’s Youth Development programme initiated by the previous government and said it provided training to 2.4 million youths.

The president said in India, 100% children go to primary school, 98% in Bangladesh and 99% in Sri Lanka while we have only 68% children enrolled in schools which is a matter of concern.

In response to HCCI’s charter of economy proposal, the president said it was very difficult to bring all stakeholders together and for this purpose people should have to leave their ego behind.

The president said he tried his best to get everyone sit together but no one was ready to do so while the situation of the country was very bad and there was a need to keep all opposition aside to save the country from drowning.

Dr Alvi said he will continue his efforts to take all stakeholders to table so that the crisis could be ended with joint efforts.

He said like China, we should keep our focus on health and education as both the sectors will take our country to the path of success.

The president said democracy could be strengthened by implementing the constitution so elections must be held as per the constitutional requirement.

Referring to the current situation in Punjab and KP, the president said he once again wrote a letter to the chief Election commissioner for holding a meeting so that election dates could be announced in both the provinces as per the constitutional requirement.

Dr Alvi said it was a constitution requirement to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of any assembly so matters should be settled as per the constitution.

Earlier, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui presented a welcome address to the honourable chief guest. HCCI’s patron-in-chief Ikram Rajput also spoke on the occasion.

Later, president addressed the “Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai, Tum Ho Pasban Iske” conference which was attended by former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi, former federal minister Ali Zaidi, former Justice Noorul Haq Qureshi, Khawand Bux Jahejo and others.