Five-day conference of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology from 22nd

LAHORE: The five-day 39th International Conference of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology will get underway in Lahore from February 22.

The Chief Organizer of this International Conference, Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that about 3 thousand medical experts from home and other countries are participating in this 5-day moot.

On the first 2 days of the Conference, young doctors associated with Endoscopy, ERCP and manometer will be provided practical training.

This moot will provide a platform to the trainee doctors of Gastroenterology and Medicine to learn about the latest research and medical education activities, through which they can improve their professional skills as well.

He indicated that this step will also help them to get substantial help in practical life of medical profession and teachers will be presenting research papers on this occasion.

Talking in this regard, Prof. Israr-ul-Haq Toor expected that this moot will play an important role in improving the professional skills of future gastroenterologists and they will be able to treat patients and perform procedures in a better way in their practical life.

Prof. Israr further said that it is very important to hold such conferences regularly to keep our knowledge updated in the field of medicine.

He said that these training opportunities are provided especially to the young doctors so that this series of medical education may be continued in a better way for the new generation which will directly benefit the patients in the form of early recovery.

On the other hand, the convocation of the Institute of Public Health will be held after 20 years on Monday, February 27, in the auditorium of IPH, Bird wood Road.

The Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman will be the chief guest. The Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir disclosed that 44 Gold Medals will be given to the position holders in the ceremony which included 25 female and 19 male students.

She further said that this historic event is going to be held after almost 20 years due to which the students and staff are very enthusiastic and are participating fully in the preparations.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir told that the chairman of the board of management of the institute, Lt. Gen. Khalid Maqbool (retd), members of the board, faculty members, vice chancellors, principals of different medical universities and colleges, senior officers of the health department will also attend the ceremony.

