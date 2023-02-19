AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
OMAP requests Ogra to provide equal opportunities to small companies

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan on Saturday requested the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to provide level playing field and equal opportunities to the small oil marketing companies.

In a letter written by chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali to chairman OGRA called for full support to oil companies in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the consumers. Tariq said that supply chain management system of OMAP member companies is very effective and vigilant. “We ensure that each liter of product that leaves from depot should reach its destination at fuel station,” Tariq said.

On the contrary Tariq said that supply management control system of big companies lack proper monitoring. The products dispatched from depot is often doesn’t reach at its destination, instead it is retained by hoarders, that originally spark the product non availability issues at the concerned fuel stations.

In addition, to facilitate general public and common buyer, OMAP also issued a Helpline Number for the public to inform about any shortage or less supply of oil at any of their fuel stations. This move was deeply appreciated by the general public and played a very positive role in smooth supply and availability of products at all our member companies fuel stations. He said emerging OMCS are working as per law and regulations; hence it is their constitutional right to do rightful business.

Chairman OMAP said OMAP feels immense pleasure to inform you about the vital and active role played to deal with the recent fuel supply crisis in the currently and successfully dealing with it. It is worth to mention that all emerging OMCs, as per their size, played a vital role in dealing with current crisis by increasing the regular supply to their fuel stations to ensure ample product availability.

Further, OMAP also constituted “vigilance committees” in various districts that monitored and ensure the supply of products from depot to fuel station hence maintain supply chain effectively.

