AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fundraising event for quake victims: Pakistanis ready to assist people of Turkiye, Syria, says HC in Canada

APP Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Saturday said that the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Turkish and Syrian brethren in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was actively engaged in mobilizing all available resources, including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies to support relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria.

The Urban Search and Rescue teams, trained to operate in disaster-hit areas, had been dispatched from Pakistan to the affected areas; the high commissioner was speaking as a chief guest in a fundraising event for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The event was organized by the International Development Relief Foundation (IDRF), in collaboration with the Turkish and Syrian diaspora in Ottawa, a press release said. IDRF is a Canadian non-profit charity organization working with partners around the world to facilitate relief and development programs.

Addressing the audience, the high commissioner expressed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property caused by the massive earthquake that hit parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria on 6th February.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief efforts in the earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye and Syria. We are confident that the brave people of Turkiye and Syria will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic resilience and determination,” the press release quoted the high commissioner as saying. He also urged the audience and the Pakistani diaspora living in Canada for making generous donations for their brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria.

Janjua also recounted and appreciated the humanitarian work done by IDRF in Pakistan during the recent climate-induced rain.

NDMA earthquake Zaheer Janjua Turkiye and Syria Turkiye Syria earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Fundraising event for quake victims: Pakistanis ready to assist people of Turkiye, Syria, says HC in Canada

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories