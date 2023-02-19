Surge in incidents of snatching reported in capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed a drastic surge in incidents of snatching at gunpoint during the last week as armed men snatched over 70 mobile phones in various parts of the city.

According to data gathered by the Business Recorder, over 74 incidents of car lifting were reported to the city’s various police stations during the same period. Furthermore, armed robbers struck at 19 locations and looted valuables worth millions of rupees.

Various gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 74 vehicles including 57 motorbikes and 17 cars.

The 57 bikes stolen or snatched by auto thieves bore registration numbers, RIN-8439 of Dr Hussain, RTL-529 of Muhammad Numan, BPM-394 of Hassan Raza, BYQ-593 of Raja Muhammad Kamran, AAF-4025 of Muhammad Ijaz, AKQ-8344 of Farhan Khan, RIV-1154 of Muhammad Waseem, BPR-73 of Ali Asghar, BVQ-550 of Sohail Ayaz, RIY-3193 of Inam Paris, Ahw-7847 of Atif, Rafiqu, AKX-9417 of Mubashir Hussain, SGN-2962 of Asad Abbas, GAN-134 of Tanweer Ahmed, a bike of Shafiqu Rehman, RIM-322 of Ali Hussain, BLU-87 of Shaukat Ali, Blq-023 of Zeeshan Iqbal, AAJK-4238 of Ali Abbas, a bike of Sohail, BRN-378 of Saghair Ahmed, SL-937 of Muhammad Ashiq, BRM-7169 of Muhammad Adeel, RLX-3051 of Shahbaz, RIO-8936 of Muhammad Asif, BQN-781 of Wasim Iqbal, a bike of Muhammad Yaq, APL-511 of Gulraiz, and a bike of Haroon.

Auto thieves also stole motorcycles bearing registration numbers: BSR-336 of Muhammad Naeem, a bike of Chanzeb, BMP-755 of Shafat, Anc-5052 of Sami, RIQ-816 of Mehtab, SGL-1273 of Ghulam Murtaza, RNL-2521 of Khal Hassane, RIQ-3154 of Raqiba Begum, a bike of Ahmad Nisar, RIO-6259 of Anwer, BHM-190 Dr Ghafoor Ahmed, STM-4037 of Ali Imran Abbasi, a bike of Muhammad Amin, RIR-9423 of Muhammad Yousaf, a bike of Muhammad Qasim, a bike of Tufail Ahmed, STM-1985 of Iqbal Awan, EL-021 Muhammad Hassan, AEM-596 of Tayyab Abbasi, AWQ-577 of Abdul Wadood, AVP-393 of Mansoor Rasheed, AEV-1233 of Suliman Shafiqu, RIM-2369 of Shaukat Mehmood, a bike of Ali Hasnan, APF-2022 of Umair Khan, CG-125 of Abid Hussain, BBM-627 of Muhammad Zaib, AAR-9201 of Zeeshan Khalil, AGF-5101 of Irslan, a bike of Naz Nawab, AWP-735 of Muhammad Waseem, BVR-746 of Muhammad Noshad, and a bike of Kafayat Ullah.

The 17 cars stolen in the city bore registration numbers: XT-2093 of Syed Iftikhar Shah, IDH-7502 of Asim Zameer, Rf-2621 of Muhammad Ishtiaq, W-9583 of Javed Alam, Fd-310 of Muhammad Zahid, AYJ-801 of Asim Rasheed, AXQ-775 of Hamza Shaheen, AML-7761 of Muhammad Mobeen, AHB-7496 of Afaq, BBQ-814 of Majid Ali, LEA-3384 of Shabir Hussain, MZ-262 of Mukhtar Ahmed, a car of Muhammad Rafqat IDK-351 of Muhammad Farooq, LEA-8522 of Qasir Ali, KRL-2883 of Syed Hussain Shah, and AQE-872 of Liaq Shah.

Criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Koral, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Lohi Bheer, and Shalimar police stations.

During the last week, over 12 cases of mobile snatching, 11 cases of car snatching, and two cases of robbery were reported to the Koral police station. Similarly, auto thieves stole 14 vehicles, armed men snatched six mobile phones and robbers looted in the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, armed men held eight people at gunpoint in different locations in the limits of Karachi Company police station and snatched mobile phones from them as well as auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the jurisdiction of the same police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023