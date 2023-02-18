CTD conducts search, combing operation in limits of Golra police station

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the capital police on Friday carried out a search and combing operation in the limits of Golra police station.

A police official said that, following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad residents.

He said that as a part of security measures, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police station by the CTD, quick response team, and local police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police SP, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD.

During the search and combing operation, 34 suspects, seven motorcycles, and 40 houses were checked. Meanwhile, three motorcycles were shifted to the police station for verification and six licensed weapons were recovered which were returned to their owners after complete verification, he said.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants, the CTD Islamabad has registered data of 406 tenants and house servants of 423 houses from Kohsar police station’s jurisdiction.

He said that, during this campaign, various teams of Islamabad capital police are going to the streets and door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens.

The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in Islamabad, adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity.

