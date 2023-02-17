Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he would launch the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" from Wednesday, February 22 to "overcome the fear of jail," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference via video link, Imran said his party had completed its preparations and that the movement will be launched from Lahore.

"The movement will be gradually expanded to other major cities of the country and fill the jails of the country to the maximum.

He lamented the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) reluctance to announce the date for elections in the Punjab Assembly within 90 days of dissolving it.

“They have been coming up with one excuse after the other that they do not have funds, there is a law and order issue, state institutions are not complying despite orders from the court,” he said, adding that if elections are not held within 90 days, it would create a constitutional crisis.

"If the judiciary can't get the Constitution implemented, it shows that rule of law has come to an end," he said.

