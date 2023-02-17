AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2023 11:38am
Follow us

BRISBANE: Australia said Friday it will spend Aus$7.0 billion (US$4.8 billion) on venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, including a new 17,000-seat arena and a revamp of the Gabba stadium.

The Queensland capital was awarded the 2032 summer Olympics and Paralympics two years ago, returning the Games to Australia for a third time after Melbourne 1956 and then Sydney 2000.

Queensland’s state government will pump Aus$2.7 billion into redeveloping the Gabba, expanding its seating by 8,000 to 50,000.

In addition, Brisbane’s city centre will get a new Aus$2.5 billion 17,000-seat indoor stadium, paid for by the federal government. It will include a drop-in swimming pool that can be removed after the Games to create a live events venue.

Another Aus$1.87 billion in state and federal funding will go on 16 new or upgraded venues.

“It is quite clear that we needed to step up and do our part not just to create the best Games but also to leave a lasting legacy for Queensland and for all those who visit this great state,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference.

The Australian leader said there would be other “important milestones” in the lead-up to 2032.

US backs Russians competing as neutrals in Olympics

“This will make an enormous difference to our economy, to our lifestyle, to how Australia is perceived as well in the world, which is why it is important that we get this right. And I am very confident that we have done just that.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 80 percent of the infrastructure for the Games was already in place.

“This will cement Queensland’s place internationally but also, too, it is a lasting legacy for our athletes, our young people and also about creating a healthier lifestyle.”

australia Queensland Olympics Gabba stadium 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Comments

1000 characters

Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories