Punjab cabinet decides to revise wheat support price

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Thursday with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, decided to revise the wheat support price and sought the final recommendations from the cabinet standing committee on wheat.

A ministerial committee was also formed to determine the security costs during PSL matches. The committee will recommend zero-risk and cost-effective solutions and will also consult the PCB.

The cabinet approved the austerity policy for the financial year 2022-23 and an austerity committee will ensure the implementation of measures for savings. The meeting approved the technical supplementary grant for the operational expenditures of the Punjab police, and also approved the appointment of former Justice Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi as the Chairman of the Punjab Appellate Tribunal.

The cabinet discussed various proposals aimed at providing tangible relief to the people during the upcoming month of Ramazan. The chief minister directed the formation of a ministerial committee, tasked with finalizing the Ramazan relief package. The committee will present its recommendations at the next cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, it was agreed to revise the rules and regulations governing the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Issues and Privatisation, and the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law and Order. In particular, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law and Order was also given decision-making powers to better enable it to fulfill its responsibilities.

This was the fifth meeting of the cabinet which was conducted through the Cabinet Management Information System. This would result in a substantial cost saving of two million rupees per session. Secretary I&C Maryam Khan was commended by the CM and cabinet for her efforts in holding a paperless meeting, which is an efficient way to conduct official business.

Moreover, the CM inaugurated Spring Festival Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting a bottle palm sapling in the CM office lawn.

Mohsin Naqvi said that 30 million saplings will be planted during this drive across Punjab. He underscored that planting a sapling is not sufficient but rather its care is important likewise.

