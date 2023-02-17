AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Feb 17, 2023
Pakistan

Official quarters, residences: Ministry decides not to touch illegal structures built by govt employees

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works has decided to not demolish illegally extended constructions by the employees of the federal government in official quarters/ residences.

The decision was taken here on Thursday during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works which was held under the chairmanship of Muhammed Junaid Anwar Chaudhary.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay directed the officials concerned to immediately halt the ongoing anti-encroachment operation against the illegally constructed structures by the federal government employees in their residences.

Former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, and Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani also attended the meeting.

While talking to the representatives, Maulana Abdul Wasay said he was fully aware of the problems and inconveniences residents face because of the encroachments and vowed to do everything in his ambit to resolve them.

However, due to the current economic circumstances of the country, the situation is not suitable for an anti-encroachment drive as it will further suppress the already crushed public.

He further said that although extra construction inside the courtyard/rooftops is disturbing the original map of the building, compromising the beauty of the planned city, and causing inconvenience to the public, an anti-encroachment operation in these circumstances is not recommended and it will make a huge loss to the residents.

He further stated that in order to provide modern residential facilities to the federal government employees, a new strategy for high-rise buildings is under consideration and a summary has already been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He also applauded the efforts of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani for taking up such serious notice of the encroachment issues in federal-owned residences.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and representatives of the residents of federal-owned residential accommodations applauded and thanked Maulana Abdul Wasay and Iftikhar Ali Shallwani for putting an end to the anti-encroachment operation as it is a timely step for public relief.

Maulana Abdul Wasay Muhammed Junaid Anwar Chaudhary Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

