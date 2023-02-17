Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.56186 4.55514 4.56457 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.60143 4.57500 4.60143 0.13671
Libor 3 Month 4.87657 4.85929 4.87657 0.46386
Libor 6 Month 5.18029 5.15100 5.22529 0.75829
Libor 1 Year 5.58443 5.46829 5.66643 1.17671
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
