Pakistan

Efforts underway for betterment in health sector: minister

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government is keen on bringing about improvements in the health sector and all necessary steps are being taken in this regard, Interim Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said.

The facility of 24 hours angiography and angioplasty should also be ensured in Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and the interim government is also trying to provide this facility in other cardiology hospitals of Punjab, Dr Akram said during his visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU).

The vice-chancellor RMU Dr Muhammad Umar and Executive Director RIC Dr Anjum Jalal gave separate briefings about their respective institutes.

The caretaker Punjab Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir said that he studied from RMU and now he considers it his duty to use his full energies for the improvement of this institution. He assured that he being the minister will make every effort to establish RMU Dental College, improve transport service and increase the number of hostels.

Dr Javed Akram said that the plan to establish a modern pharmacy in RIC is very important and its implementation will be ensured. He said that the establishment of RIC-2 and RIC-3 projects in Rawalpindi will revolutionize the medical facilities for the patients of heart diseases in the area.

Both the caretaker provincial ministers also visited the emergency department and other parts of RIC and interacted with the patients about the health facilities.

