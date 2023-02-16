Nankana Sahib lynching caseL CM gets inquiry report, removes DPO

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has received the inquiry report of the tragic incident that occurred in Nankana Sahib district and decided to immediately remove the DPO from the post.

The inquiry was conducted by a three-member committee led by Additional IG Zulfiqar Hameed with two DIGs as members. According to sources, action would also be taken against other responsible persons in the light of inquiry report and the chief minister has directed to use all resources to complete the trial as soon as possible.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar had earlier suspended two senior police officers for failing to prevent the lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib.

The IG took notice of the killing of a person accused of ‘desecrating the Quran’. Moreover, taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also ordered an investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, the CM, while chairing a meeting to review issues of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, abolished the burial charges of Rs10,000 for indigent persons in model graveyards.

It was agreed in the meeting to promptly operationalize model graveyards throughout Punjab. The CM directed the completion of model graveyard projects in Kahna Nau spanning over 825 kanal, Ahlu Kacha Road covering 98 kanal, Raiwind Road expanding to 127 kanal, and Sua Asal spanning over 276 kanal in the provincial metropolis.

The graveyards would be equipped with facilities such as boundary walls, ablution points, and obsequies. Furthermore, the CM ordered a survey, cleaning, and the removal of encroachments in all cemeteries within the city.

