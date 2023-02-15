AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.9%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
NETSOL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
OGDC 95.76 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.88%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
PRL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
TELE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
TPLP 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.34%)
TRG 115.82 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.81%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,384 Increased By 233.7 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,582 Increased By 167 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adani looks to repay $500mn bridge loan taken for cement deals

Reuters Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 03:09pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s embattled Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay a $500 million bridge loan facility it had taken to buy controlling stakes in cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd last year, the Economic Times daily reported on Wednesday.

The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

The report comes a day after the group said its companies face no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues, in its latest attempt to calm investors spooked by a US short-seller’s critical report on its business practices.

The loan was underwritten by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered – ET reported – all of whom declined to comment on the matter.

India’s Adani Enterprises swings to Q3 profit on strong coal trading

The financial consortium lending to Adani also includes DBS, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Intesa and Mizuho, the report said. Adani and the other lenders mentioned above did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Deutsche Bank Gautam Adani Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

Adani looks to repay $500mn bridge loan taken for cement deals

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Most Asian currencies hit 1-month lows as dollar firms after US CPI data

Askari Bank reports 45% increase in profit after tax in 2022

Turkiye Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Read more stories