Minister condemns lynching of man in Nankana Sahib

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday, while condemning the barbaric incident of lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, has said that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, equal participation as well as the right to preserve and promote cultural identity, value, and practices regardless of faith and ethnicity.

He said the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib was a tragic incident and the government had taken action against those involved in the heinous crime and they would be brought to justice.

The minister said this during a meeting with the parliamentary delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Freedom of Religion or Belief from the United Kingdom.

The minister welcomed the delegates and said Pakistan had traditionally strong and strategically significant and long-lasting relations with the UK.

He quoted articles 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 33, and 36 of Pakistan’s Constitution which provide guarantees to the minorities regarding freedom of religion, equal participation as well as the right to preserve and promote their cultural identity, value, and practices.

In response to a question posed by one of the delegates on the steps taken by the state for the protection of minorities, the minister said there was a strong constitutional and structural framework present in the country for the freedom and protection of the rights of minorities.

Whenever any international monitory or human rights organizations visited the country, an untoward incident happened, he said, adding those incidents were orchestrated by foreign spy agencies of hostile neighbours for fake propaganda and to defame Pakistan.

“No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Blasphemy laws are framed for deterrence and punishment is rigorous in such offences but the misuse of these laws can only be averted by taking strict actions under the law against the culprits,” he said, adding, the police had taken into custody many people involved in that heinous crime and they would certainly be punished by the courts after due course of action and proceedings.

The minister added that in Pakistan state institutions and forces were fully vigilant about any human rights violation. “We are victims of cross-border terrorism and vicious propaganda,” he said.

Delegates were further apprised that National Action Plan on Human Rights would introduce policy and legal reforms, particularly for women, children, minorities, etc.

In his concluding remarks, the minister reiterated his commitment to safeguarding and uplifting the minority rights in the country. He said the international human rights watchdogs showed their vigilance on every single tragic incident happening in Pakistan but easily overlooked persecution of religious minorities and atrocities of Indian forces in the IIOJ&K.

