AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.13%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUBC 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
NETSOL 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.26%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
TELE 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.08%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,640 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 41,023 Decreased By -126.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,376 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joint security strategy devised for PSL, women’s league

Fazal Sher Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday devised a joint strategy with respect to security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Women’s Premier League.

A police official said that the joint security strategy was framed in a coordination meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Rawalpindi Police and Rangers, he said.

He said that the participants of the meeting said that the security coordination meeting would improve internal coordination and response time. The meeting decided that all security institutions would ensure sharing of information during the PSL matches, he said.

The official said the meeting decided that all the routes that would be used for player movement would be linked with Safe City cameras. The meeting was informed that the police personnel of the capital have been equipped with thermal imaging cameras, he said.

The official said that the meeting decided that compressive traffic would be prepared for the movement of players in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. A joint operation centre would be set up in twin cities as part of the security measures, he said, adding that the meeting also decided that during matches security coordination meetings would be held on a daily basis.

He said that the IGP held another meeting regarding the security arrangements for foreign nationals and the law and order situation in the federal capital. The IGP directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security for foreigners. Police teams should visit the residences of foreign nationals, ensure the installation of security cameras, and connect these cameras with the centralised system of Safe City Islamabad, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSL Dr Akbar Nasir Khan General of Police women’s league

Comments

1000 characters

Joint security strategy devised for PSL, women’s league

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories