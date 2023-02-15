Joint security strategy devised for PSL, women’s league

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday devised a joint strategy with respect to security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Women’s Premier League.

A police official said that the joint security strategy was framed in a coordination meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Rawalpindi Police and Rangers, he said.

He said that the participants of the meeting said that the security coordination meeting would improve internal coordination and response time. The meeting decided that all security institutions would ensure sharing of information during the PSL matches, he said.

The official said the meeting decided that all the routes that would be used for player movement would be linked with Safe City cameras. The meeting was informed that the police personnel of the capital have been equipped with thermal imaging cameras, he said.

The official said that the meeting decided that compressive traffic would be prepared for the movement of players in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. A joint operation centre would be set up in twin cities as part of the security measures, he said, adding that the meeting also decided that during matches security coordination meetings would be held on a daily basis.

He said that the IGP held another meeting regarding the security arrangements for foreign nationals and the law and order situation in the federal capital. The IGP directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security for foreigners. Police teams should visit the residences of foreign nationals, ensure the installation of security cameras, and connect these cameras with the centralised system of Safe City Islamabad, he added.

