Imran capable of steering country out of crises: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has the ability to steer the country out of the present crises.

Slamming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said: “The country is facing difficulties due to inept rulers. The country’s economy is witnessing woes because of so-called experienced politicians.”

He said the rulers have been exposed in terms of extending relief to the masses.

Talking about the overseas Pakistanis, he said: “The rulers are also reluctant to show their interest in sorting out the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis.”

He added that the overseas Pakistanis had the potential to play a decisive role in the general elections. Earlier, former federal minister for defence Parvez Khattak met Parvez Elahi and discussed political situation and elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Elahi said there is no justification for delaying the date of the election after the court decision. Violation of the constitution will not be tolerated and the election commission should announce the schedule of election while fulfilling its responsibility, he demanded. Parvez Khattak said popularity of Imran Khan has made the ruler sleepless. It is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission and the governors to announce schedule of the elections.

