741.693kg of drugs, 6,020 litres of HCL seized

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claims to have seized 741.693kg of drugs and 6,020 litres of hydrochloric acid (HCL) worth $17.827 million in the international market during 30 operations in various parts of the country.

According to the ANF officials, the force also nabbed 19 persons, including three women and a foreigner, as well as confiscated four vehicles. The drugs seized by ANF include 5.338kg heroin, 689.741kg hashish, 14kg opium, 11.556kg methamphetamine (Ice), 20.430kg amphetamine, and 3376 diazepam Tabs (0.628kg), they said.

Out of the total recovery, the ANF Balochistan seized 239.2kg of drugs and 6,020 litres HCL in five operations, and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 3kg heroin, 227kg hashish, and 9.2kg methamphetamine (Ice).

Similarly, ANF Punjab recovered 202.580 kg of drugs in four operations while arresting two persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.080 kg heroin, 14 kg opium, and 187.500 kg hashish, they said.

They said that ANF Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 221.767 kg of drugs in 11 operations and booked four persons involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 199.841 kg hashish, 1.496 kg methamphetamine (Ice), and 20.430 kg amphetamine.

The ANF Sindh recovered 73.980 kg of drugs in four operations and was taken into custody seven persons including three women involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.180 kg heroin, 72 Kg hashish, and 0.800 kg methamphetamine (Ice), the ANF officials said.

