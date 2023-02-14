AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, NATO see Ukraine in urgent need of more arms

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:18pm
<p>(LtoR) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov sit at the start of a two-day meeting of the alliance’s Defence Ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 14, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

(LtoR) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov sit at the start of a two-day meeting of the alliance’s Defence Ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 14, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRUSSELS: Ukraine urgently needs more military aid and Western support will not falter, the United States and the NATO military alliance pledged on Tuesday, in the face of a new Russian offensive around the one-year anniversary of the war.

Western defence chiefs were meeting in Brussels to discuss both new arms provisions to Kyiv, which is pleading for greater firepower, and maintenance of existing supplies including shells whose production can hardly keep pace with the war.

“Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war,” US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of allies of Ukraine.

New Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO

“The Kremlin is still betting it can wait us out but one year on we are as united as ever. That shared resolve will help sustain Ukraine’s momentum in the crucial weeks ahead.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave the same message about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” he told reporters.

“This has become a grinding war of attrition, and therefore it’s also a battle of logistics … When it comes to artillery, we need ammunition, we need spare parts, we need maintenance, we need all the logistics to ensure that we are able to sustain these weapons systems.”

Depleted stocks

NATO defence ministers were to talk after the Ramstein group meeting.

The alliance plans to increase targets for stockpiling ammunition as Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than Western countries can produce them, leaving stocks badly depleted.

Germany announced it has signed contracts with arms maker Rheinmetall to restart production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv.

It had been trying for months to find new munitions for the guns, which its own military decommissioned in 2010.

NATO defence ministers were also to discuss adapting a target for members to spend 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence. Some nations see this as too low, given the Ukraine war, while others such as Germany are still far below the 2%.

Ukraine Lloyd Austin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine-Russia war US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Comments

1000 characters

US, NATO see Ukraine in urgent need of more arms

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories