Feb 14, 2023
Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:09am
Copper prices edged higher on Tuesday, as a weaker US dollar made greenback-denominated metals more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $8,955 a tonne by 0300 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.7% to 68,630 yuan ($10,072.95) a tonne.

The dollar eased as investors braced for US inflation data due later in the day, amid tentative signs that inflation there is cooling.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc cut its first-quarter copper sales forecast after heavy rains and landslides shut operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia over the weekend, with the mine not expected to be back online until the end of the month.

Copper poised for third straight weekly loss on weak Chinese demand

LME aluminium advanced 0.8% to $2,431.50 a tonne and lead increased 0.6% to $2,108.50 a tonne, while tin fell 1.2% to $27,200 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.1% to 18,545 yuan a tonne, zinc advanced 0.7% to 23,165 yuan a tonne and lead increased 0.2% to 15,270 yuan a tonne, while tin fell 0.7% to 215,540 yuan a tonne and nickel dropped 2.1% to 207,140 yuan a tonne.

