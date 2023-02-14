AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 14 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Unity Foods Limited             9-Feb-23      15-Feb-23     NIL                            15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited #                       7-Feb-23      16-Feb-23                                    16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Limited                         14-Feb-23     16-Feb-23     200% (I)
45% (B)                         10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Limited           10-Feb-23     18-Feb-23     NIL                            18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company 
Limited #                       15-Feb-23     21-Feb-23                                    21-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                 15-Feb-23     21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Limited #          17-Feb-23     24-Feb-23                                    24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                    19-Feb-23     25-Feb-23                                    25-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills 
Limited #                       20-Feb-23     27-Feb-23                                    27-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited              20-Feb-23     27-Feb-23     NIL                            27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited #        21-Feb-23     28-Feb-23                                    28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank 
Limited
Term Finance                    22-Feb-23     28-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product 
Limited                         24-Feb-23     28-Feb-23     40% (i)        22-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       25-Feb-23     03-03-2023                                  03-03-2023
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                         27-Feb-23     06-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Limited #            02-03-2023    10-03-2023                                  10-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023    20-03-2023    25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023    21-03-2023    NIL                           21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         20-03-2023    24-03-2023    NIL                           24-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023    27-03-2023    60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023    28-03-2023    50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023    28-03-2023    31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023    29-03-2023    NIL                           29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023    30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23      10-Apr-23     50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23      13-Apr-23     20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                 8-Apr-23      15-Apr-23     NIL                            15-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23     18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23     25-Apr-23     25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23     25-Apr-23     5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

