KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Unity Foods Limited 9-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 NIL 15-Feb-23 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited # 7-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited 14-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 200% (I) 45% (B) 10-Feb-23 Data Textiles Limited 10-Feb-23 18-Feb-23 NIL 18-Feb-23 Kohat Cement Company Limited # 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Limited 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 AEL Textiles Limited # 17-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. # 19-Feb-23 25-Feb-23 25-Feb-23 Ruby Textile Mills Limited # 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 Shakarganj Limited 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 NIL 27-Feb-23 Descon Oxychem Limited # 21-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Limited Term Finance 22-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 Habib Rice Product Limited 24-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 40% (i) 22-Feb-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited # 25-Feb-23 03-03-2023 03-03-2023 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Feb-23 06-03-2023 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited # 02-03-2023 10-03-2023 10-03-2023 Bank Alfalah Limited 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023 Fauji Foods Limited 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 20-03-2023 24-03-2023 NIL 24-03-2023 MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023 Engro Fertilizers Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

