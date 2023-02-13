AVN 66.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Indian market regulator to update fin min on Adani probe this week

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 09:40am
MUMBAI: India’s market regulator will update the finance ministry this week on its investigation into the Adani Group’s withdrawn $2.5 billion follow-on public issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 15, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

The SEBI board will brief the minister on surveillance measures taken by the regulator during the recent rout in Adani group stocks, the sources added.

The Indian conglomerate’s listed entities have lost more than $100 billion in market value since a scathing report by a US short seller in late January. The rout also led the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd to pull its share sale.

An update on investigations into offshore fund flows into Adani Group entities is also likely, the sources added.

Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue, finance minister says

SEBI did not respond immediately to a Reuters email for comment.

Reuters had first reported that the market regulator is conducting a full-scale examination of the group’s stock market rout, including examining trade patterns, irregularities in the aborted share sale and the conglomerate’s offshore funds.

The regulator had undertaken a series of surveillance actions to ensure that the volatility in the Adani group companies’ share prices was contained. This will be a part of the brief to the finance minister on Wednesday, the sources said.

