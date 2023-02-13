AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Turkiye, Syria quakes: PTCL Group provides free calls to keep people connected with loved ones

Published 13 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: PTCL Group, a subsidiary of e& has come forward with an industry first initiative to extend support towards millions of people devastated in recent earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria by providing free calls from PTCL landline and free calling minutes from Ufone 4G.

PTCL and Ufone 4G will provide free international calls from Pakistan to keep them connected to their nearest and dearest in Turkiye and Syria. Ufone 4G customers can avail the facility by dialing *2255#.

PTCL Group is deeply saddened by the natural calamity that has struck both Turkiye and Syria. During these tough times, the entire Group stands together with the millions of displaced people including children, women and elderly and believes that it is our duty to extend support towards the affected community.

PTCL Group takes immense pride in its Pakistani identity and hence feels it is its national responsibility to reach out to the people in distress.

