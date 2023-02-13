AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIMEC 2023 at Expo Centre: NBP’s message of inclusivity, diversity lauded

Press Release Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 06:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan actively participated in the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) at Expo Center, Karachi.

The NBP team gave a briefing on their message of diversity, inclusivity, and financial prospects for the public and private sectors to support the blue economy in the area. The dignitaries and representatives from international organizations praised NBP for its continued participation and efforts at the occasion.

Dignitaries including Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Secretary to Government of Sindh Investment Department, Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Assistant Director SBP BSC Ms. Faryal Aslam along with other SBP and Government officials visited the NBP’s stall in Access to Finance Pavilion arranged by Sindh Enterprise Development Fund in Expo Centre, Karachi and appreciated the efforts.

“Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference is an opportunity to emphasize the Finance facilities in the prospective markets related to the ocean in this region,” stated Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President (A) NBP, at this time. I commend the Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Maritimes for holding a three-day conference and internal exhibition that successfully brought together the world’s economies.

Meanwhile Ms. Naushaba Shahzad Group Head, Inclusive Development Group, NBP emphasized the need of blue financing.

The largest public sector commercial bank in Pakistan, NBP offers a wide range of products and services to the agricultural, SME and Commercial sectors.

The Bank is creating and bolstering value chains connecting producers, processors, exporters, and financial institutions in order to increase market penetration and growth in the priority areas of the economy. These activities are being led by the Inclusive Development Group (IDG) under NBP, which is concentrating on the financial inclusion of underserved sectors with high commercial potential.

The show featured more than 142 exhibitors, including 120 local businesses and 22 overseas companies. International delegations from Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, United States, Malaysia, and other delegates were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pakistan navy SBP commercial banks NBP Rehmat Ali Hasnie Ministry of Maritime Affairs Expo Centre Karachi SME sectors PIMEC 2023 agricultural sectors

Comments

1000 characters

PIMEC 2023 at Expo Centre: NBP’s message of inclusivity, diversity lauded

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories