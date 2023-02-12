AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 12, 2023
Pakistan

Pak citizen in US donates $30m for people of Turkiye, Syria

NNI Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
ISLAMABAD: An anonymous Pakistani citizen had donated $30 million to provide support to the quake-stricken people of Turkiye and Syria.

As per information, a Pakistani American entered the Turk embassy in America and handed over $30 million without revealing his name.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the positive action of the individual who supported his brothers and sisters in time of need.

So far, 24000 people have lost their lives in the massive earthquake while 800,000 people became homeless following the destruction.

United Nations has appealed for $70 million for providing food to Turkey and Syria.

