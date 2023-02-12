AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore subdued as traders weigh demand prospects

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore futures slipped on Friday, with the Singapore benchmark price set for a second consecutive weekly fall, as traders re-assessed demand prospects taking into account the outlook for the global economy and China’s recovery.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 0.1% lower at 856 yuan ($125.91) a tonne. It was, however, up 1.2% for the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s most-active March contract was down 0.6% at $123.2 a tonne, as of 0344 GMT. It has fallen 1.3% this week.

“The international macro influence has intensified, and the domestic resumption of work (after China’s Lunar New Year holidays) is slow, but on the other hand, there is still confidence in the recovery of the domestic economy,” Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

On Friday, Asia-Pacific stocks headed toward a weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further interest rate hikes. Improving steel profit margins in China, the world’s biggest producer of the construction and manufacturing material, added support to iron ore prices this week.

“The profitability of steel mills has risen from a low level for five consecutive weeks, and the output of molten iron has risen simultaneously,” Sinosteel analysts said.

Rising iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports, however, could limit any further price gains. At current levels, analysts said prices already reflect strong demand prospects due to China’s reopening and supportive measures for ailing property developers. China’s portside iron ore inventory had climbed to 136.5 million tonnes last week, the biggest since December, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore subdued as traders weigh demand prospects

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories