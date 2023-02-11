Academic institutions: Opposition raises concerns over drugs supplies

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Friday voiced concerns over the "huge-scale" of drugs supplies across the academic institutions in the province, as treasury called the narcotics distribution a "serious" issue.

MQM's Muhammad Hussain raised the issue of drugs provision in the academic institutions, saying that the supplies are open in schools, colleges and universities of the province.

He told the house "Supplies and consumption of cocaine, ice, and heroin are growing day by day such supplies are made openly and fearlessly to the academia”.

Reports that he called "horrible"; citing that the young boys and girls students are addicted to the ice - a drug substance and its sales are patronized by police and the mafia. He said "Brilliant students have fell victim to addiction."

He said that the government should step up a "prompt" action and place an emergency to ward off the drugs suppliers and create panic and fear amongst the mafia. He appealed to the government to help protect the new generation, as the drugs menace is spreading overwhelmingly in the education system, implicating girls and boys.

In response, Saeed Ghani, Sindh Labor and Human Resource Minister said that the government has received such complaints on drugs supplies. "It may not be everywhere," he said that people do complain about such peril.

"Where, it (drugs sale) is pointed out, action is taken." He said that controlling drugs in schools, colleges and universities is difficult for the government alone and sought the society's help. He urged the parents to play their role in identifying such menace to help protect the society. "It is everyone's responsibility," he said that awareness among the public regarding drugs prevention should be spread.

"Anyone can fall prey to it (drugs)," he told the house, saying that the society has however to step up to make a joint effort against the menace. He said that the academic institute where drugs are provided to the students should be identified for police action. "We will take action and have taken in the past too," he assured the assembly.

The house concerned committee presented a report on "The Sindh Fund Management House Bill, 2021," which was passed into law unanimously.

Assembly introduced "The Sindh prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2023" in the house, which Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani referred to the house standing committee for further deliberations.

Saeed Ghani explained the bill to the house, saying that the government plans to outlaw the business of interest-based private loans through a law, as it traps the poor the most in its vicious web.

The house also deferred a debate on an adjournment motion tabled by Sharmila Faruqui of the ruling PPP on the climate change and its adverse impact on Pakistan.

Speaker also announced the Sindh Governor's the assent to "The Sindh Metalliferous Mines Bill, 2021" and later put off the session until Monday.

