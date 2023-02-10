AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Man dies after being shot near New York’s Times Square

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2023 12:23pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: A man was shot dead on Thursday a few blocks from the heart of New York’s Times Square tourist hub, which last year was made a gun-free zone, police said.

Police said they responded to an emergency call at around 5:30 pm (2230 GMT) to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest near West 44 Street and 8th Avenue, a few minutes walk from Times Square.

The 22-year-old man, who was not identified, later died at Mount Sinai West hospital, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

No arrests were made as of 9:30 pm, the police added.

The shooting, outside a fast-food restaurant near the illuminated electronic billboards and tourist hordes of Times Square, sent frightened bystanders running, local media reported.

“There was a stampede of people trying to get away,” witness Will Colon told the New York Daily News.

“It was a couple young dudes who shot him,” Colon said. “His body was laid right out on the sidewalk. He was face-up shaking.”

“It didn’t look like he was going to make it,” he added.

Nine killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

Two gunmen ran off on foot down Eighth Avenue, unnamed sources told the Daily News.

Since September, New York state’s legislature banned the possession of firearms in sensitive areas, such as bars, libraries, schools, government buildings, hospitals and vulnerable, heavily trafficked locations, including the ever-bustling Times Square.

The restrictions have faced multiple court challenges from gun rights proponents.

New York City’s Democratic mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, last year unveiled “Times Square: Gun Free Zone” signage for posting in and around the busy center of Manhattan.

Following a spike in New York City gun homicides in 2020 and 2021, killings dropped in 2022 to 433 in a city of 8.5 million people and 50 million visitors annually.

New York's Times Square New York Police Department Man dies

Comments

1000 characters

Man dies after being shot near New York’s Times Square

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories