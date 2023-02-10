AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Ease of doing business for women entrepreneurs top priority: CM’s aide

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: A contract-signing ceremony for conducting a research study on identifying the constraints faced by women-owned and women-managed businesses in Karachi, between CLICK, Sindh Investment Department, Government of Sindh, and Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Secretary investment, Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi also graced the occasion with his presence. The contract was signed by Project Director CLICK, Anwar Ali Shar representing the Government of Sindh, and Executive Director, Dr S Akbar Zaidi representing IBA Karachi.

The Sindh Invested Department’s CLICK Project is about creating a favorable business environment by simplifying the business procedure, automating the processes, and providing single-window operation (S-BOSS) to business people especially women entrepreneurs who can apply 240 plus registration, licenses, Certificates and other permits online within their home vicinities after the successful implementation S-BOSS (Sindh Business One Stop Shop).

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the IBA is a renowned institute and has maintained its position in the academia over the decades. The institute possesses the appropriate human resources and experience to identify the constraints; women are facing in the business world. The outcome of the research study will enable the Sindh Government to take necessary actions for facilitating women as a major contributor to the economic growth of the province.

The ceremony concluded with recognizing the World Bank Group for its assistance in the reform process and appreciation to the Project Director-CLICK, Anwar Ali Shar and the CLICK team for their diligent efforts under the headship of Secretary Investment, Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi.

