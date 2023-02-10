Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, as head of the global body on the prohibition of chemical weapons appreciated the country’s “active” contribution and role.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan met with the Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ambassador Fernando Arias, in the OPCW headquarters in The Hague, Thursday.

In the meeting, it added the two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the OPCW.

“Director General OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias appreciated Pakistan’s role as member of the Executive Council and its contribution to different capacity-building programmes. Through its capacity building programme and international training courses for participants from around the globe, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the work of the OPCW and implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” according to the statement.

It added that the foreign secretary appreciated the work being done by OPCW and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. He conveyed that Pakistan looked forward to the early operationalisation of the Chem Tech Centre.

