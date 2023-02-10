PTCL Group, PUBG Mobile announce partnership for gaming activities

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication group – PTCL & Ufone 4G announced partnership with PUBG Mobile through their newly launched E-Sports gaming platform GameKey for a series of collaborative gaming activities throughout the year.

A special ceremony was held in Islamabad to announce this partnership. Shahbaz Khan, Vice President Wireless Commercial PTCL & Ufone, and Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Tencent Games, participated in the ceremony along with senior officials from both sides.

PTCL Group has undertaken ambitious measures to diversify its portfolio and enhance its impact on Pakistan’s gaming landscape. The group’s newly launched state-of-the-art gaming platform ‘GameKey’ is currently hosting one of the largest E-Sports gaming tournaments in Pakistan, ‘GameKey Arena’ in collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahbaz Khan, Vice President Wireless Commercial PTCL & Ufone said, “PTCL Group is the company of choice for connectivity and digital requirements of the people of Pakistan. Through our latest arrangement with PUBG MOBILE, we look forward to enhancing our relevance and future readiness vis-à-vis the evolving digital requirements of our younger generations.”

“We are glad to enter into this partnership with PTCL and Ufone 4G to bring a better gaming experience to Pakistani gamers,” Khawar Naeem said in his address.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023