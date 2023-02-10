AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Iron ore rebounds ahead of Chinese loan data

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Thursday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting a one-week high after two days of declines, as sentiment turned upbeat ahead of the release of Chinese lending data, a key indicator of support for economic growth.

The most-traded iron ore, for May delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 2.4% higher at 861.50 yuan ($126.92) a tonne, after trading at 865.50 yuan earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 2.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark March contract was up 1.2% at $122.80 a tonne. It hit a three-week low of $118 in the previous session.

Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world’s second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls, a Reuters poll showed.

Iron ore, which has been propped up by top steel producer China’s policy support for its ailing property sector and dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions, was subdued in recent days as traders re-assessed demand prospects.

The January new loan data are expected to be released between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15.

“Chinese banks usually book loans at the beginning of the year. Any amount over CNY 4.37 trillion will suggest strong loan demand from corporate that expect a strong recovery in the economy,” ING economists said in a note.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were also firmer, with coking coal up 1.3% and coke rising 1.7%. Coking coal advanced despite news that at least two vessels carrying Australian coal have arrived in China, with several more on the way, after an unofficial ban on imports lifted.

Steel benchmarks also rose, with rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange up 1.5%, hot-rolled coil climbing 1.8%, and wire rod adding 0.6%. Stainless steel slipped 0.3%.

