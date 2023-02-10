AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Published 10 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Noon Sugar Mills          30.09.2022            40% Final             08.02.2023
Limited                                         Cash Dividend
Al-Abbas Sugar            30.09.2022            300% Final            08.02.2023
Mills Limited                                   Cash Dividend
Al-Noor Sugar             30.09.2022            50% Final             09.02.2023
mills Limited                                   Cash Dividend
Shahmurad Sugar           30.09.2022            50% Final             09.02.2023
Mills Limited                                   Cash Dividend
================================================================================

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

