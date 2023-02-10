Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Noon Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 40% Final 08.02.2023
Limited Cash Dividend
Al-Abbas Sugar 30.09.2022 300% Final 08.02.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Al-Noor Sugar 30.09.2022 50% Final 09.02.2023
mills Limited Cash Dividend
Shahmurad Sugar 30.09.2022 50% Final 09.02.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
================================================================================
