AVN 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.97%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 42.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.69%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.56%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HUBC 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.2%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.03%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
OGDC 101.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 81.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
PRL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.87%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.84%)
TRG 122.85 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.04%)
UNITY 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 4,235 Increased By 53.6 (1.28%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 148.5 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,232 Increased By 508.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,934 Increased By 188.5 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to fall on hawkish Fed comments, higher oil prices

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 09:47am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and higher oil prices.

The non-deliverable forwards indicated the rupee would open around 82.60-82.62 per dollar, compared with the 82.4925 closing in the previous session. Fed officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are on the cards in the central bank’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Moving to a rate of between 5.00% and 5.25% “seems a very reasonable view,” New York Fed President John Williams said. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank will have to keep a tight monetary policy stance for some time.

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said he believes the rate will need to go as high as 5.4% or even higher if the data called for it.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook emphasized that further hikes are needed in gradual steps.

“The Fed rhetoric is now clearly at odds with market pricing of rate cuts later this year,” DBS Group Research said in a note. Fed fund futures are pricing in rate cuts of about 30 to 35 basis points after peaking at around 5.12% in July.

Indian rupee eyes RBI policy decision, weighs Powell’s comments

The Korean won and Indonesian rupiah were down 0.2% each, while the offshore Chinese yuan was hovering just above 6.80 to the dollar.

The 10-year US yield was last at 3.6144% after reaching 3.692% last night, its highest since Jan. 6.

It had hit 3.33% a day before the US jobs report. Brent crude futures inched higher in Asia trading, adding to its overnight advance.

Oil prices are up over 6% in the last three sessions. For the rupee, the 82.90 level remains the key on the downside, and the odds are that we could see narrow intraday ranges for the time being, said a foreign exchange trader.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee likely to fall on hawkish Fed comments, higher oil prices

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Read more stories